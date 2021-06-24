Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...North of Trims Camp. * TIMING...Noon to 9 pm today. * WINDS...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 75. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.