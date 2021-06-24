Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 10:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-30 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island A FLOOD WARNING FROM SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM AKDT SUNDAY FOR THE TAKU RIVER NEAR JUNEAU IN THE CENTRAL INNER CHANNELS At 1100 PM AKDT, reporting gauges indicated bankfull conditions. But rapid snowmelt is occurring and will continue to cause flooding over the next several days. For the Taku River: At 1100 PM AKDT the stage was 42.7 feet. Flood stage is 43.0 feet. Moderate flood stage is at 44.0 feet. Forecast: Rising to just above moderate flood stage on Wednesday. The river levels are expected to remain elevated for the next week due to continued warm temperatures at upper elevations. . Impacts: With high water, additional debris will be in the water. At flood stage, water will approach some cabins and will reach the top of the hill in front of the house near the gauge. At moderate flood stage, water will reach some cabins and to the door jam of the house near the gauge. Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation. The cold water temperatures can increase the threat of hypothermia and lower the time required to cause hypothermia.