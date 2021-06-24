Cancel
Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR MIDDLE TANANA VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Middle Tanana Valley. * TIMING...Until 9 pm today. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...72 to 80. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 14:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE EASTERN SIERRA CREST * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zone 226, including the Southern Inyo National Forest and portions of the Owens Valley. * TIMING...Through 8 PM Tuesday, with the highest potential this evening and again Tuesday afternoon. * THUNDERSTORMS...will produce very little rainfall due to dry conditions and any lightning strikes have the potential to ignite wildfires during this period of time. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to very dry fuel conditions.
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent, King by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent; King FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKENS, NORTHEASTERN KENT, SOUTHERN KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to scattered slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Aspermont, Jayton, Girard, Swenson, Peacock and Old Glory. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar and rainfall reports indicated between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours. Additional rainfall is likely through Tuesday morning, with continued, or renewed, flooding likely. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Peru, Chautauqua, Elgin, Niotaze and Hale.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 10:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-30 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island A FLOOD WARNING FROM SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM AKDT SUNDAY FOR THE TAKU RIVER NEAR JUNEAU IN THE CENTRAL INNER CHANNELS At 1100 PM AKDT, reporting gauges indicated bankfull conditions. But rapid snowmelt is occurring and will continue to cause flooding over the next several days. For the Taku River: At 1100 PM AKDT the stage was 42.7 feet. Flood stage is 43.0 feet. Moderate flood stage is at 44.0 feet. Forecast: Rising to just above moderate flood stage on Wednesday. The river levels are expected to remain elevated for the next week due to continued warm temperatures at upper elevations. . Impacts: With high water, additional debris will be in the water. At flood stage, water will approach some cabins and will reach the top of the hill in front of the house near the gauge. At moderate flood stage, water will reach some cabins and to the door jam of the house near the gauge. Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation. The cold water temperatures can increase the threat of hypothermia and lower the time required to cause hypothermia.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 02:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE EASTERN SIERRA CREST * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zone 226, including the Southern Inyo National Forest and portions of the Owens Valley. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, with the highest potential in the afternoon and early evening. * THUNDERSTORMS...will produce very little rainfall due to dry conditions, and any lightning strikes have the potential to ignite wildfires. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to very dry fuel conditions.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 14:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Western Klamath National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES AND HAINES 6 WITH LAVA FIRE * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low humidity and high fire danger will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires. Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally- generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 281. Specifically, the Scott and Shasta Valleys. * Wind: South 25 mph gusting to 35 mph. * Humidity: As low as 8 percent. * Haines Index: 6 * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD