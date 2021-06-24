Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR MIDDLE TANANA VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Middle Tanana Valley. * TIMING...Until 9 pm today. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...72 to 80. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.alerts.weather.gov