Red Flag Warning issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Denali RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR DENALI * AFFECTED AREA...Denali. * TIMING...Until 9 pm today. * WINDS...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...66 to 77. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
#Red Flag Warning
Calhoun County, MIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CALHOUN, CLINTON, EATON, INGHAM AND JACKSON COUNTIES At 609 AM EDT, High water levels continue across the warned area due to the heavy rainfall from the past several days. This has resulted in some road closures. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible today.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar and rainfall reports indicated between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours. Additional rainfall is likely through Tuesday morning, with continued, or renewed, flooding likely. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Peru, Chautauqua, Elgin, Niotaze and Hale.