Red Flag Warning issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar and rainfall reports indicated between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours. Additional rainfall is likely through Tuesday morning, with continued, or renewed, flooding likely. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Peru, Chautauqua, Elgin, Niotaze and Hale.