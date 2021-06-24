Cancel
Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS * AFFECTED AREA...Delta Junction and vicinity. * TIMING...Until 9 pm today. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...72 to 79. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
