Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Linn; Miami Scattered Storms Today Through Tonight .Scattered thunderstorms today through tonight will have the potential to produce heavy rain over already saturated ground leading to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of east central Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Linn KS and Miami. In Missouri, Bates, Cass, Chariton, Cooper, Henry, Howard, Johnson MO, Lafayette, Macon, Pettis, Randolph, and Saline. * Through Tuesday evening * Heavy rain over already saturated ground may lead to flash flooding.