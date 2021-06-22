FRANK LEO SONSON

Frank Halsey Topping, Jr., 85, passed peacefully at home on June 25, 2021. Born in East Orange, NJ, he was a 1959 Pi Kappa Alpha graduate of Rutgers University with a BA in political science. Soon after he enlisted in the Army Reserves as a medic serving six months active duty in TX and the remainder of his six years in NJ. He began his career at Western Electric Corporate Headquarters in New York City as staff trainee in Purchasing. From there he was transferred to Baltimore Works, Hawthorne Works in Naperville, IL, Western Electric Southwestern Region Installation in Oklahoma City, and lastly to Southwestern Region Headquarters in Ballwin, MO, all AT&T subsidiaries. During his 35-year career he held various management assignments with increasing responsibility in Manufacturing, Installation, Purchasing, Customer Service, Accounting, Asset Management, Contract Negotiation and Divestiture Planning. He retired as Director of Engineering in 1994.