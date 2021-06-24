Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belvidere, IL

Tony Ambrogio tabbed as new football head coach at Belvidere

By Joe Olmo
WIFR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the high school football season less than six weeks away from starting practice, Belvidere wasted no time finding Jim Morrow’s replacement as Tony Ambrogio is headed back to the NIC-10. Ambrogio spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Rockford Lutheran. He went 4-5 in 2019 and 2-1 this past spring with the Crusaders. Before that, he was the head coach at Jefferson for two years and also spent time at Christian Life.

www.wifr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Belvidere, IL
Sports
City
South Beloit, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Belvidere, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Football Season#High School Football#The Crusaders#American Football#Wifr#Jefferson#Christian Life#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...