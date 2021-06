The Chargers played Ripon on June 5th. It was a back and forth game but KML ultimately lost in eight innings. Offensively the Chargers had 14 hits. Several players had a good day at the plate. Sophia Heckendorf was 3-4 with a walk. She had a double and a triple. Sam Kohl went 3-5 with a double. Ryen Pagano was 2-4 with a homerun and 2 RBIs. Emily Hovorka went 2-4 and Haley Ott homered as well.