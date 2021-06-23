Cancel
Hermiston, OR

Obit: Richard McMullen Edmunds

East Oregonian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard McMullen Edmunds completed his mission here on earth at the age of 77 on June 17, 2021, in Puyallup, Washington. Richard was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 16, 1944. He was raised in Washington state by his parents, Irvin and LaPriel Edmunds. Upon his graduation from Connell High School, Richard was allowed to defer his military service to serve a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central British Mission. After completing his church service he served a tour of duty with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded a Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.

www.eastoregonian.com
