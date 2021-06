Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday, the Amazon Prime Day 2021, a bit confusing name for what is not a day, but two in which the e-commerce platform launches the most interesting offers of the year. It does it, in addition, to the beast, offering thousands of products with discounts that can go from the ridiculous to the truly attractive, including promotions that last as long as the same appointment, others that last hours or just a few minutes while supplies last.