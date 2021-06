The Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton will host its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19th, with a prayer breakfast. The event, which marks the end of slavery in the United States, is commemorated on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas. President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years before that, but enforcement of the Proclamation generally relied on the advance of Union troops. Texas, as the most remote of the slave states, had a low presence of Union troops as the American Civil War ended; thus enforcement there had been slow and inconsistent before Granger’s announcement, according to Wikipedia.