Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo, Max Scherzer, and Davey Martinez on Tuesday’s sticky stuff drama in Philadelphia...
Max Scherzer was okay with, or at least submitted to, the first two checks on his hat, hands, glove, and belt, as MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances was in effect for the first time on Tuesday night, after the Washington Nationals had Monday off on the first official day of the new protocols designed to root out foreign substances that aid a pitcher’s grip.www.federalbaseball.com