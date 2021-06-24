Washington Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo, Max Scherzer, and Davey Martinez on Tuesday’s sticky stuff drama in Philadelphia...

Davey Martinez didn’t pull any punches when he discussed Victor Robles’s odd baserunning gaffe after Saturday night’s loss to the San Francisco Giants in Nationals Park. Robles, at first base after a HBP in the bottom of the eighth, with a runner on second in a 2-1 game in the Giants’ favor after a Starlin Castro RBI double started the bottom of the eighth in the nightcap of the doubleheader, tagged up and took off for second base on a Josh Bell fly to right that was caught, and Robles slid past the bag on a close play on the throw in, and was tagged out in a rundown for a double play that all-but sealed Washington’s fate in the one-run loss.