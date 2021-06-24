Rays end skid 'playing with a relentless ease'

For the last few Monday’s it’s felt like the collective that is Red Sox Nation has been waiting for some roster moves to be made. Well, today that day finally came and while Chaim Bloom didn’t make any wild roster changes, he did make some moves to try and correct the deficiencies that have hurt the team as of late. It’ll take a bit of time to see if Bloom’s shuffling will pay off but at least he’s trying and not just sitting idly by.