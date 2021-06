White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón expressed his displeasure with the MLB's new foreign substance ban and called out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in the process. "It's hard to see this when you're giving out 10-game suspensions for cheating, but you give the Astros no suspensions at all," said Rodón. "If Rob Manfred can look himself in the mirror and say 'hey, I'm doing the right thing,' that's fine. But (if you) can't suspend the team you actually knew was cheating during a playoff game, that's on you."