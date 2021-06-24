Cancel
NBA DFS Picks 6/24 – PHO/LAC Showdown

By Will Moorman
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA DFS Picks (PHO/LAC Showdown) June 24. I’m dipping back into the well with Paul George at captain once again. Chris Paul is going to be back for Phoenix, and that throws a wrench in the increased usage of Devin Booker and Cameron Payne. Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers, however, so George at the captain makes sense. He’s been solid this series despite not being as efficient as normal. George shot a poor 1-8 from three last game and this number will surely improve in Game Three. It seems too obvious, but I wouldn’t be surprised if George flirts with 100+ fantasy points in the captain seat.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Paul George
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Suns’ Devin Booker retaliates at Clippers’ Paul George with hard forearm shove

Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers got rather testy, to say the least. The Suns emerged victorious in an extremely gritty, low-scoring affair, 84-80. There was certainly no love lost between Clippers’ Paul George and Suns’ Devin Booker. They went at it for virtually the entire game, including some extra curricular contact on more than one occasion.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays: Monday 6/14

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Wednesday 6/15

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Saturday 6/26

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA GPP Pivots: 6/26 Playoff Showdown Edition

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Slate Notes:. After the Suns took a 2-0 series lead, The Clippers...
NBAboxden.com

Deandre Ayton is David Robinson but better

This guy controls the paint while Chris Paul is controlling the perimeter and pace of the game.. its so annoying rooting for the Clippers against the Suns because Ayton gets his hands on everything around the basket.. i want to see Suns vs. Bucks to see how Ayton deals with...
NBASportsGrid

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for June 26

One game in the NBA today as the Western Conference Finals enter Game 4 between the Suns and Clippers with LA down 2-1. As always, we stand behind our predictions, but take a look to see if any other players jump out at you by using the SportsGrid Player Prop Tool. Ensure you always check back throughout the day, as odds and projections may change with news and starting rotations. The FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered with the most up-to-date and top odds in the industry.
NBAESPN

Kawhi Leonard is nowhere on court, everywhere else for LA

LOS ANGELES -- — The Los Angeles Clippers don’t have injured Kawhi Leonard on the court. He’s everywhere else, though. In the halftime locker room, texting, on the phone, watching from above the floor, all the while analyzing and suggesting ways for his team to get past the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has remade himself on the biggest stage

When the Phoenix Suns selected Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, this is the player they likely had in mind. Following a solid regular season that saw him average 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, Ayton has taken his game to another level in his first-ever postseason. Not only has he boosted his numbers to 16.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game — an impressive feat in itself considering the players and teams he's gone up against — he's shooting 72.6 percent from the field.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Paul George leads Clippers to Game 5 win

In yet another high-stakes playoff game, the Clippers overcame adversity to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Clippers finished with a 116-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, reducing the Suns’ series lead to 3-2 and ensures a Game 6 in LA on Wednesday. Despite missing Kawhi Leonard for a seventh consecutive game because of an injured right knee, the Clippers compensated elsewhere. The Clippers’ other star in Paul George finished with 41 points while shooting 15-of-20 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range along with 12 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. The Clippers’ Reggie Jackson (23 points), Marcus Morris Sr. (22) and DeMarcus Cousins (15) also cracked in double digits, while also missing center Ivica Zubac with a right knee MCL sprain.
NBASporting News

Twitter reacts as Suns' Jae Crowder pokes Paul George in the eye

Paul George was nearly unstoppable in the Clippers' must-win Game 5 against the Suns on Monday, but it wasn't for a lack of trying — especially by Jae Crowder. The Phoenix forward poked George in his eye with 4:17 remaining in the game and his team down 108-96. Replays of the incident showed Crowder briefly grabbed at George's jersey before seemingly looking him in the eye as he followed through his defense and hit him in the face: