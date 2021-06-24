NBA DFS Picks 6/24 – PHO/LAC Showdown

NBA DFS Picks (PHO/LAC Showdown) June 24. I’m dipping back into the well with Paul George at captain once again. Chris Paul is going to be back for Phoenix, and that throws a wrench in the increased usage of Devin Booker and Cameron Payne. Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers, however, so George at the captain makes sense. He’s been solid this series despite not being as efficient as normal. George shot a poor 1-8 from three last game and this number will surely improve in Game Three. It seems too obvious, but I wouldn’t be surprised if George flirts with 100+ fantasy points in the captain seat.