Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Men’s Basketball Set to Battle Defending National Champion Baylor in Annual Big 12/SEC Challenge

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team will host Baylor in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide and Bears will go head-to-head in their ninth meeting as the two teams face off at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa on January 29, 2022. Television designations and tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

