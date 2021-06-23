Cancel
Economy

Bulletin receives $100K award

thebulletin.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is proud to announce it has received a $100,000 award from the Founders Pledge on behalf of Jaan Tallinn, founding engineer of Skype and a member of the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors. “For over a decade I have seen it as my mission to...

thebulletin.org
BusinessStamford Advocate

Anserve, Inc., Receives the ATSI 2021 Award of Excellence

For the Seventh Year, Anserve wins the ATSI Award of Excellence, earning the Emerald Award. Anserve, Inc. received the exclusive ATSI 2021 Award of Excellence for the seventh straight year. The award has been presented since 1996 by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), an Altamonte Springs, FL-based telephone answering service industry trade association. The award was presented to Anserve at ATSI’s 2021 conference in Kansas City, MO in June.
Orange County, FLwestorlandonews.com

OCPS Receives Distinguished District Award

Once again, Orange County Public Schools receives recognition for its innovative implementation and use of educational technology. The International Society for Technology Education selected OCPS as an ISTE Distinguished District Award. The Distinguished District Award honors districts that:. Demonstrate effectiveness and innovation in the use of educational technology. Ensure equitable,...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Wrighton receives LaunchCode Moonshot Award

Chancellor Emeritus Mark S. Wrighton received a 2021 Moonshot Award this month from LaunchCode, a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization focused on teaching people to code and expand their careers. Wrighton was chosen for the Collaboration Award in recognition of his work on the STL2030 Jobs Plan. The STL2030 Jobs Plan...
Columbiana County, OHMorning Journal

Humtown Products receives award

At the recent Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA) Annual Meeting held in Walnut Creek, Humtown Products of Columbiana County was presented with the Small Manufacturer Excellence Award. Humtown was nominated for the Award by the Columbiana County Port Authority. Humtown has become a leader in the 3D printing industry, with manufacturing facilities in Columbiana and Leetonia. EODA is a nonpartisan organization that promotes the Economic Development of a sixteen-county region. Pictured (from left) are: Matt Abbott, President of EODA, Mark Lamoncha, President of Humtown Products, Penny Traina, Executive Director of the Columbiana County Port Authority, Bobby Ritchie, Private Sector Group Specialist of the Columbiana County Port Authority, and Todd Shelton, Director, Regional Public Affairs for the National Association of Manufacturers. Submitted photo.
Sciencedelmartimes.net

CCA student wins national astronomy award

Ryan Clairmont, 16, a rising senior at Canyon Crest Academy, has won the National Young Astronomer Award, the highest youth research award given by the 18,500-member Astronomical League, according to a news release. The League, a 75-year-old national federation of more than 300 astronomy organizations, was co-founded by famed professional astronomer Dr. Harlow Shapley, of Harvard University.
Medical & Biotechhottytoddy.com

UM Graduate Student Council Research Grants Further Range of Research

With projects ranging from service robots in the hospitality and tourism industries to a novel treatment of dry eye disease to relationship ghosting, 20 University of Mississippi graduate students are exploring a range of research and creative scholarship as recent recipients of Graduate Student CouncilResearch Grants. The $1,000 grants, funded...
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Local dentist receives prestigious award

PENDLETON — A Pendleton dentist was recently honored by the Academy of General Dentistry with a Mastership Award, which recognizes commitment to excellence in dental education. Dr. R. Graham McEntire accepted the prestigious award along with 49 other dentists June 12 during the AGD’s annual Scientific Session in Austin, Texas....
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Boise State faculty and students participate in Interaction Design and Children conference

Students and faculty from Boise virtually visited the ACM Interaction Design and Children (IDC) conference in June. This conference is the premier international conference for researchers, educators and practitioners to share the latest research findings, innovative methodologies and new technologies in the areas of inclusive child-centered design, learning and interaction. Among the attendees and contributing authors are: faculty researchers leading the NSF-funded project CAST, including computer science associate professor Jerry Fails, assistant professor Casey Kennington, associate professor Sole Pera (CS), and education assistant professor Katherine Wright (Education); three master of computer science students (Garrett Allen, Ashlee Milton, and Ben Peterson) and three doctoral computing students (Amifa Raj, Dhanush Kumar, and Mostofa Sakib); and computer science assistant professor Michael Ekstrand (also serves as the co-director of the People and Information Research Team with Pera).
Charitieshospitalitynet.org

HSMAI Foundation Announces Mike Dimond 2021 Scholarship Program Recipients

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International Foundation (HSMAIF) is proud to announce this year’s recipients of the Mike Dimond Scholarship. This prestigious program supports degree-seeking students who plan to pursue careers in hospitality. Awardees are Madeline Lalomia and Julia Weinberger. Meet the 2021 Mike Dimond Scholarship Program recipients:. Madeline...
Technologyaithority.com

BigBear.ai Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With UAV Factory To Develop AI/ML Capabilities For Use In Autonomous Operations

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”), cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with UAV Factory to develop AI/ML capabilities for its unmanned systems and components for use in autonomous operations within the commercial and defense markets.
Houghton, MImtu.edu

IRES Singapore Brings Students Abroad for Health Research

The National Science Foundation (NSF) created the International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) program to foster global collaboration in science and engineering. Caryn Heldt, James and Lorna Mack Chair in Bioengineering and associate professor of chemical engineering at Michigan Technological University, leads the IRES Singapore project. She says the program's goal is three-fold: to give students lab experience (going way beyond cleaning glassware), to learn techniques to improve interdisciplinary collaboration and to sharpen their communication skills.
Dubuque, IAloras.edu

Loras Named Top 5 Institution for Engineering Degrees for Women

Loras College’s Engineering program ranked in the top five of the American Society for Engineering Education’s (ASEE) listing of the top 20 institutions awarding Bachelor’s degrees to women. According to the ASEE’s 2019 edition of Engineering and Engineering Technology by the Numbers, Loras ranked as the fifth-best engineering school of...
PoliticsEnid News and Eagle

VIEWPOINT: On July 4, think about preserving freedom

In 1964, Ronald Reagan famously warned, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
Societyupr.org

Undisciplined: Fund Black Scientists

Despite calls for increasing diversity, scientific researchers are still predominantly white. One of the main reasons: a substantial disparity in research funding between black and white researchers. This can affect scientists' careers in important ways. We'll dig into a new report by the National Institutes of Health, which promises to address structural racism within the scientific community, and we'll talk to a scientist who's fighting for change.
SciencePasadena Star-News

UCI professor wins international prize for work that led to COVID-19 vaccines

Back when Philip Felgner was a kid — in a Michigan farming town in the 1950s — science was cool. Walt Disney TV specials focused on the wonders of space exploration, “Watch Mr. Wizard” featured fun experiments, Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village celebrated American resourcefulness and ingenuity, and Sputnik spurred a nation to action.
AdvocacyAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Students receive Good Neighbor awards

For over 40 years, the Keough family has sponsored the Good Neighbor award in our local schools. Normally a member of our family would present the award to the recipients at the awards ceremony. But with the changes this year due to the pandemic restrictions, we were not able to do that.
Alexandria, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Viking Bank to receive 2021 BIAD Award, Alomere honored with Legacy Award

(Alexandria, MN) Viking Bank has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Business & Industrial Appreciation Day award by the Boards of Directors of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission (AAEDC) and Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce (ALACC). The Business & Industrial Appreciation Day (BIAD) event was started...