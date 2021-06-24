Cancel
NBA

NBA's Hawks no surprise to Lawrence's Holman

By Bill Burt
The Eagle-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been times, especially when we are writing about one of favorite Merrimack Valley sons, Steve Holman, and the “struggling” Atlanta Hawks, that “The Streak” is the topic of discussion. “The Streak” is now at 2,733 consecutive games doing play-by-play for the Hawks after last night’s Eastern Conference finals...

www.eagletribune.com
NBA

Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish is how to stop Jrue Holiday

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks found themselves on the receiving end of a blowout in the second game of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. They lost the game by a brutal 34 points and while Giannis Antetokounmpo was huge, his wingman in the past two games has been Jrue Holiday.
NBA

NBA playoffs: How to watch Clippers in streaming vs. Alone tonight on ESPN

The NBA 2021 playoffs we are down to the conference championships like the four remaining teams battle for a place for the NBA Finals. The games we are broadcast live on national and networks via cable – aka TNT, ESPN, and ABC – but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans do not do it need a subscription via cable to watch.
NFL

Jags taking 'cautious' approach with Lawrence's hamstring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be fully cleared to practice by training camp next month. Lawrence was a limited participant as the Jaguars opened a two-day, mandatory minicamp Monday that signals the end of their offseason program. The former Clemson star and No. 1 draft pick wore a compression sleeve on his left leg to help his hamstring, which he tweaked during practice last week.
NBA

Hawks, Clippers get even...Lawrence on schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers have evened each of their conference semifinal series at two games apiece. Trae Young shot just 8-for-26 but finished with 25 points and 18 assists in the Hawks' 103-100 triumph over Philadelphia. The Clippers rolled to a 118-104 win against Utah as Paul George and Kawhi (kah-WY') Leonard each scored 31 points.
NBA

NBA’s Future is Bright

Chill on all that slander for the new generation. But these vets and young dudes are fu*king Ballers. Last edited by randomguy; 06-18-2021 at 09:32 PM.. Sadly with the way it works, the 30+ crowd still be the ones winning rings. This the best year for that to change. Just gotta knock KD out.
NBA

For Magic’s sake, here’s hoping Hawks, Suns meet in NBA Finals | Commentary

Let’s go all the way to the Finals where one of you will hopefully win a first ever NBA championship for your city. How do you not love what we’re seeing in the NBA playoffs right now? It isn’t a collection of the blue bloods so much as it’s a collection of “who?” bloods. LeBron and the Lakers, of course, were eliminated in the first round by the upstart Phoenix Suns. The Boston Celtics were gone in the first round as well. The Golden State Warriors never even made it to the first round and were eliminated in the play-in game.
NBA

NBA playoffs: Kevin Huerter’s big night leads Hawks past 76ers in Game 7

In a do-or-die Sport 7 in hostile territory, the Hawks possible deliberate to lean on their do-it-all level guard Trae Younger to information them into the convention finals.The celebrity guard couldn’t discover his rhythm all evening. Because of Kevin Huerter, although, it did not matter.Huerter scored a playoff career-high 27 factors on 10-for-18 taking pictures as Atlanta took down the 76ers, 103-96, in Sunday evening’s Sport 7. The win propels the Hawks to the Japanese Convention Finals for the primary time since 2015.Younger had a horrendous taking pictures evening, going 5-for-23 from the sector and 2-for-11 on three-point makes an attempt, however completed with 21 factors and 10 assists. Danilo Gallinari had 17 factors off the bench, whereas ahead John Collins scored 14 factors with 16 rebounds.Neither aspect ever discovered its groove offensively. The Hawks shot 7-for-27 on three-pointers (25.9%), whereas Philadelphia was 9-for-28 (32.1%) with 17 turnovers. The sport went back-and-forth your entire evening, with no lead reaching greater than seven factors.Sixers heart Joel Embiid led the cost for Philadelphia as soon as once more, scoring 31 factors with 11 rebounds, although he additionally had a team-high eight turnovers. Tobias Harris added 24 factors and 14 rebounds, whereas Seth Curry scored 16 on 6-for-10 taking pictures.Level guard Ben Simmons struggled once more, scoring simply 5 factors on 4 shot makes an attempt. He additionally added 13 assists and eight rebounds, and didn’t try a free throw till the sport’s ultimate two minutes.For the sequence, Simmons tried solely three subject objectives within the fourth quarter, together with his final shot within the ultimate interval coming in Sport three.The Hawks transfer on to face the Bucks within the convention finals. The Hawks haven’t appeared within the NBA Finals since 1958, when the crew was in St. Louis. The Bucks, in the meantime, final made it to the NBA Finals in 1974.Extra NBA Playoffs Protection:
NBA

Watch Hawks vs. 76ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 2-3; Atlanta 3-2 The Atlanta Hawks may be playing at home Friday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They will battle the Philadelphia 76ers for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 18 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
NBA

Marcus Hayes: Joel Embiid says it’s not his fault the Sixers were upset by the Hawks in NBA playoffs, and he wants to be a guard

Don’t blame me. At least I tried. He should have worn a T-shirt with that phrase printed on it with emoji eyeballs looking sidewise in the direction of Ben Simmons. Embiid averaged 30.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocked shots in 37.4 minutes in the seven-game series loss to the Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, all while playing with torn cartilage in his right knee. After three years of being out of his depth and out of gas in the postseason, Embiid feels like he proved something this year, even in defeat:
NBA

NBA roundup: Surprising Hawks eliminate top-seeded 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals. Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7.
NBA

Atlanta Hawks: Kevin Huerter’s Game 7 performance was not a surprise

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks progressed to the Eastern Conference Finals on the back of a playoff-best 27 points from Kevin Huerter. The 6’7″ wing out of Maryland has so often been the wingman to either John Collins or Trae Young. In the seventh game, he was the main man.