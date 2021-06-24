Cancel
NBA

JR: NBA needs to speed up its anticlimactic replay reviews, and soon

By Tom Hanslin, JRSportBrief
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing quite like a drawn-out replay review marring an instant-classic NBA playoff game. According to StatMuse, the final 90 seconds of Game 2 of the West finals between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers took 33 minutes in real time. There were as many replay reviews (5) as field goals during this span, which sucked the life out of DeAndre Ayton's game-winning "Valley Oop" dunk with 0.7 seconds left in regulation.

