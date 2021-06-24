Four-Wheel-Drive Camper Vans
The Airstream Interstate 24X camper van is a well-equipped vehicle for avid off-road adventurers alike to choose when looking for a way to stay comfortable and cozy. The camper van is built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and features a V6 turbodiesel engine that is paired with an on-demand four-wheel-drive system in order to perfectly support the needs of off-road explorers. The interior of the van is equipped with a full kitchen along with a shower and toilet, while a series of military grade solar panels are positioned on the top.www.trendhunter.com