PGA DFS Playbook: Travelers Championship

The leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round was as stacked as I’ve ever seen at a U.S. Open. So many players were within striking distance, any one of them had the capability to go on a run and take control. Jon Rahm just never put himself out of contention and never got overly frustrated with his putting, especially all the near misses on the back nine. Finally, one fell on the second the last hole to tie Louis Oosthuizen and then dagger birdie on 18 to seal the victory. I could not have been happier for my boy Rahm getting his first major victory and on Father’s Day just months after his wife gave birth to their first child. It was a sight to see and I hope all of you got to enjoy the show and Father’s Day weekend.