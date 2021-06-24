Malaysian casino giant Genting makes $4.3bn bet on Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE along Las Vegas Boulevard for the opening of the all-new Resorts World Las Vegas casino and resort. In this video, you’ll see go inside the brand new property. Resorts World cost $4.3 billion and took six years of construction to build. RW features 3,500 hotel rooms under the Hilton brands of Crockfords, Conrad and Hilton. There’s 40 restaurants including signature restaurants, famous foods, casual restaurants, bars and lounges and even a food court. It features 117,000 square feet of gaming space–1,400 slot machines and 117 table games. Entertainment will be off the charts with upcoming shows by Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus will perform at the July 4th bash.