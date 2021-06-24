Cancel
Gambling

Malaysian casino giant Genting makes $4.3bn bet on Las Vegas

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalaysian casino operator Genting Group is taking a $4.3bn (£3bn) bet on Las Vegas as it opens a huge new resort in the US gambling capital today. Resorts World Las Vegas is the most expensive resort ever developed in Las Vegas. Las Vegas saw visitor numbers slump by more than...

www.bbc.com
#Genting Group#Resorts World Las Vegas#Malaysian#Hilton Worldwide#Japanese#Asian#Chinese#Stardust Resort
CNN

China's most famous liquor fetches nearly $1.4 million at auction

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — A rare case of China's fiery national liquor has sold for more than $1 million, more than five times what experts had estimated it would fetch. Sotheby's announced on Friday that it had sold a crate of the beloved spirit, Kweichow Moutai, for an eye-popping £1 million (almost $1.4 million) in London.
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Wynn Millions cracks $10 million guarantee

It was certainly an audacious statement. Whether you want to call it a bold commentary on their belief in poker or a risky chance that could blow up in their faces, the Wynn Las Vegas Resort threw down the gauntlet with their latest tournament. The Wynn Millions started last week with its $10,000 buy in event and, after three Day Ones of action, the players have responded to the call of the Wynn.
Gamblingworldcasinodirectory.com

Genting Singapore Limited strengthens bid to run planned Yokohama casino

In Japan and Genting Singapore Limited has reportedly inked deals with five local partners as it looks to be named as the preferred operating partner for the integrated casino resort being planned for the city of Yokohama. According to a Saturday report from Inside Asian Gaming, the Singapore-headquartered subsidiary of...
Las Vegas, NVAmericajr.com

WATCH: A Tour of the all-new Resorts World Las Vegas casino and resort

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE along Las Vegas Boulevard for the opening of the all-new Resorts World Las Vegas casino and resort. In this video, you’ll see go inside the brand new property. Resorts World cost $4.3 billion and took six years of construction to build. RW features 3,500 hotel rooms under the Hilton brands of Crockfords, Conrad and Hilton. There’s 40 restaurants including signature restaurants, famous foods, casual restaurants, bars and lounges and even a food court. It features 117,000 square feet of gaming space–1,400 slot machines and 117 table games. Entertainment will be off the charts with upcoming shows by Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus will perform at the July 4th bash.
Gamblingggrasia.com

Genting US$4.3bln Las Vegas property to open today

The Resorts World Las Vegas casino resort, a US$4.3-billion project developed by Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd in Nevada, United States, is set to open today (Thursday, June 24). The 59-storey project will be the first all-new casino resort to open on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade.
Traveltheedgemarkets.com

Genting's new Vegas resort is a US$4.3b bet on city’s comeback

(June 23): Genting Group will open its newest resort tomorrow (June 24), a US$4.3 billion (about RM17.9 billion) extravaganza in Las Vegas and the biggest new property on the city’s famous Strip in over a decade. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,500 hotel rooms, a 5,000-seat theatre with Celine Dion...
Lifestylegamesbras.com

High-tech US$4.3bn Resorts World Las Vegas makes Strip debut

Resorts World Las Vegas, built on an 88-acre site where the Stardust Resort and Casino formerly stood, features 3,500 guest rooms and suites, a 5,000-capacity theatre and will employ more than 6,000 people. Resorts World Las Vegas has been developed with an emphasis on omnichannel technology, with a dedicated app...
Lifestylechainstoreage.com

Grubhub bets on Las Vegas resort partnership

Grubhub is redefining the concept of room service at a new Las Vegas hotel/casino. The on-demand delivery provider will support a new service called “On the Fly” at Resorts World Las Vegas. Through the service, Resorts World guests will be able to order and charge the cost to their room or credit card via the Grubhub app from the resort's 40 food and beverage concepts and select retail shops for pickup or delivery to rooms, as well as the resort's 5.5-acre pool complex.
Lifestylepokeratlas.com

Fantastic Addition To Las Vegas

Made it out to Resorts World on the first night and wished I brought my parka. It was cold but that was no big deal. The room is gorgeous, floor staff and dealers were friendly and helpful, faded spade cards were fun and worked well, comfortable chairs with phone charging available at every seat. Tons of game options were running to please almost everybody.
Las Vegas, NVBusiness Insider

July 4 Weekend Room Rates In Las Vegas Now 50% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

It’s been a long road back for Las Vegas casinos since the pandemic hit last year, but one metric suggests next weekend could be a big weekend for Vegas. The Numbers: Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley said Vegas Strip room rates are more than 50% above 2019 levels heading into the holiday weekend. Las Vegas flight searches are also up 2% from two years ago, while last week’s Las Vegas Strip credit card spending was 18% above 2019 levels, Kelley said.
IBTimes

This Rare Chinese Liquor Sold For A Record $1.4 Million At Auction

A case of Kweichow Moutai – a rare Chinese liquor - has sold for a record $1.4 million at a Sotheby’s London auction. Sotheby’s said the lot included 24 bottles of 1974 “Sun Flower” Kweichow Moutai that was housed within the original wooden case. In its description, Sotheby’s billed the...
GamblingOnline-Casinos.com

Macau Ramps Up Casino Regulator Manpower

Macau is set to double the amount of gaming inspectors it has working across the casino industry in the special administrative zone. Also in this restructuring is the addition of an extra director to oversee the expansion. Macau has been on high-alert since the COVID pandemic took off, restricting many parts of its casino business model, requiring guests to pass through heat scanners, provide negative tests and socially distance whilst in the casino.
Las Vegas, NVTravelPulse

Hilton Makes Big Bet on Las Vegas

Hilton Hotels will nearly double its presence in Las Vegas by the end of this year, just in time for the return to travel after the pandemic. The lodging giant is slated to have more than 30 hotels and 11,000 rooms across 12 brands in the market by year’s end. That includes the opening this month of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection, and July’s debut of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels & Resorts at the integrated Resorts World Las Vegas complex.
GamblingUSA Today

Resorts World Las Vegas: Even the chips have chips at the Strip's newest casino

LAS VEGAS — Even the chips have chips at the newest casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Resorts World Las Vegas, a $4.3 billion resort that opened its doors to the public Thursday, lets card players bet with house chips implanted with sensors at tables that take cashless transactions and track every bet, split, double-down and side wager.
Las Vegas, NVcasinobeats.com

Lodge Casino to debut first retail SuperBook site outside Las Vegas

The opening of the first SuperBook branded sportsbook outside of Las Vegas is to take place this week at the Lodge Casino, courtesy of a partnership between Jacobs Entertainment and SuperBook Sports. The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, will host a grand opening event of the almost 7,000 square...
Gamblingurbanmatter.com

Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Casinos

Whether you’ve taken a trip to a gaming epicenter like Macau or Las Vegas, or tried your hand at casino gaming in the online realm, casinos are now firmly part of modern popular entertainment. In the 21st century, casino gaming is at an all-time high and both games and casino...