If you’re on TikTok you probably saw the new taste trend going around that involves watermelon and mustard. And that‘s it. It’s a pretty easy snack but the combination has people’s stomachs turning at the thought. But there are always brave soldiers ready to try it out for themselves, and one of those people was Lizzo. On June 1st the singer saw the original video posted by TikTok user @yayayayummy and recorded herself quickly getting out of bed and to the kitchen to prepare the dish. “Welcome to ‘Is it Bussin’ or is it Disgusting?” The singer named her impromptu taste test show.