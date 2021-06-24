Cancel
El Paso, TX

This ONE Thing is How Most El Pasoans Contaminate their Recycling Bin

By Buzz Adams
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may have heard the PSAs from the City Environmental Services Department. They run on our station and they encourage us to help stop “recycling contamination”. That is, when “dirty” or non-recyclable items are put into the blue bins which often results with the entire load of “recyclables” being thrown into a landfill. If you toss a used paper plate into your recycling bin, that might make the entire bin “non-recyclable”.

ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

