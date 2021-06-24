This ONE Thing is How Most El Pasoans Contaminate their Recycling Bin
You may have heard the PSAs from the City Environmental Services Department. They run on our station and they encourage us to help stop “recycling contamination”. That is, when “dirty” or non-recyclable items are put into the blue bins which often results with the entire load of “recyclables” being thrown into a landfill. If you toss a used paper plate into your recycling bin, that might make the entire bin “non-recyclable”.klaq.com