Is it too late to change the course of the Obama Center? Is it a done deal? Probably. But we should not stop trying. W.J.T. Mitchell in his letter in last week’s Herald got it exactly right. Now that construction seems imminent, we’re in for several years of community disruption and then, once the OPC is built, the disruption will be permanent. I admire the Obamas as much as anyone, but this time they got it wrong. I have seen no persuasive arguments that replacing beloved parkland with a tourist draw that will significantly change the nature of our community is worth it.