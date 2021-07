Supernatural drama Manifest has returned with the third season with an action-packed drama, shocking revelations, and answers to the show’s biggest mystery: What happened to the passengers of Flight 828? The show had dropped its 13 episodes between April 1, 2021, and June 10, 2021, every week and now the entire season is available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video. So if you want to binge-watch the show, this is how you can enjoy the show for free on Amazon Prime Video.