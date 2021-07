Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has amended the secured loan facility ("Loan Facility") with Riverfort Global Capital Ltd. on behalf of Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd. (the "Lender"). The Loan Facility has amended the previously announced secured facility (see news release on March 15, 2018) and amended on July 4, 2019 to increase the Loan Facility to USD $2.0 million. Concurrent with the amendment the Company has arranged for the advancement of USD $250,000 for a total of USD $750,000 advanced on the Loan Facility.