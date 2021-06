BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - This week is a big week for the No. 1 team in Division 3 in Michigan - the Buchanan Bucks. “We didn’t just come this far to only come this far,” Buchanan senior Levi Zelmer said. “We’ve got two more games to win and after we win those two games, we can settle down and be happy. Until then, it’s still business.”