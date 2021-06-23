Cancel
Side Delights® Prepares For Return Of In-Person Events With New Recipes; Kathleen Triou Discusses

By Lilian Diep
andnowuknow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, CA - The past year has seen a lot of tumbles and challenges due to the pandemic, however, our industry has become stronger thanks to those hurdles. As we enter the middle of the year, it has been made apparent to me that we are now in what some have dubbed the Roaring 2020s. Many consumers are making their way back to socializing and reacquainting with loved ones, making events and gatherings a top priority for some. Fresh Solutions Network’s Side Delights® is providing some ways to get shoppers back into the party planning mood, into grocery stores, and into more fresh produce.

www.andnowuknow.com
