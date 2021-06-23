Could there be a COVID-19 surge in the fall? Experts weigh in and schools prepare

Recent Toledo graduate Nicholas Marty has a fear about the pandemic. And it’s one not many of his peers are likely thinking about. "There's a sense that, since my generation are in their 20s, since we don't get as sick from this virus (COVID-19), there might be less of a perceived need for (the vaccine)," he told The Chronicle. "I think the biggest thing, from talking to people in my class and talking to my friends, is that there's a perceived sense of invulnerability, so why not even get the vaccine?"