Could there be a COVID-19 surge in the fall? Experts weigh in and schools prepare
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Research suggests the new Delta COVID-19 variant is spreading more quickly in areas where fewer people are vaccinated. Experts say vaccines provide protection against the variant, and with more than 150 million people fully vaccinated across the U.S., it is unlikely that we will see a national surge in cases like we saw during last winter's peak. However, there is potential for smaller, localized surges where vaccination rates are lower, like here in Georgia.www.wfxg.com