Chivalry 2 Review: Mighty Medieval Chaos
You spawn on an open battlefield, side by side with your teammates. As you are given a rousing speech, the match begins. You burst out, sprinting with all your might, letting out an outrageously wonky and exaggerated battlecry, as you hurdle towards the opposing faction. Sword and shield in hand, you crash into a wall of bodies and a flurry of attacks. Beheadings, dismemberments and screams ensue, as you pick out your first foe. You lock eyes, and square up; This is Chivalry 2.www.theaureview.com