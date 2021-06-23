Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Rainier Fruit Company's Blake Belknap Discusses Apple Program Differentiation

By Anne Allen
andnowuknow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSELAH, WA - In the States, summertime means shoppers are looking to include fresh produce in nearly every meal. Apples are an ideal match for these needs, offering up a variety of versatile applications. To check in on this category, I spoke with Rainier Fruit Company’s Blake Belknap, who clued me in to current promotions and future plans.

www.andnowuknow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Sales#Apples#Fresh Fruit#Rainier Fruit Company#Selah#Wa#Honeycrisp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Trinity Fruit Company's Angela Hernandez Provides an In Depth Look at Packaging and Merchandising Strategies

FRESNO, CA - Just as an outfit can influence someone’s first impression of a person, packaging helps shape consumers’ perception of a product—which is why it’s important for suppliers to put their best foot forward when it comes to choosing innovative, eye-catching designs. To get an idea about what goes into the perfect packaging, I got in touch with Angela Hernandez, Director of Marketing at Trinity Fruit Company, to see how the grower’s unique options drive shopper loyalty for the company and buyers.
Bakersfield, CAandnowuknow.com

Country Sweet Produce's Prescott Leyba Discusses Sweet Onion Program

BAKERSFIELD, CA - Close your eyes and imagine the smells of a summertime barbecue. I’m sure you’ve got your usual suspects locked down, but please tell me you’ve got grilled onions on your list. As any summer shopper will tell you, sweet onions figure prominently in our dishes—and you know that the buy-side wants to have a program to match their needs. I sat down with Prescott Leyba, Country Sweet Produce’s Account Manager, to learn the ins and outs of the supplier’s own sweet onion program.
Spokane, WAcapitalpress.com

Wheat exporters work with overseas buyers on protein levels

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many overseas markets have a long established maximum 10.5% protein specification for soft white wheat. This can create a challenge for handlers and exporters this year because drought tends to increase protein levels in wheat, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission. Some markets may relax those specifications in a drought year such as this, he said. “We are expecting buyers will be able to work with their suppliers to enable them to receive wheat that will meet their needs,” Squires said. The grain commission and U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm of the industry, are encouraging overseas buyers to use the solvent retention capacity test. The test helps to identify the baking quality of wheat, Squires said. The Northwest drought comes at a time when overseas demand for wheat is up. China entered the soft white market last year and purchased over 1 million metric tons, Squires noted. This, coupled with increased demand from South Korea and strong demand from other regular customers including the industry’s top buyer, the Philippines, means ending stocks for white wheat are low, so there is less old crop lower protein wheat available for blending. “We have a reputation for reliable high quality wheat and we have several customers who are committed to our soft white wheat — purchasing regardless of the price,” Squires said. “We trust that will continue.”
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

United Fresh Produce Association Hosts “Back to School with Fruits and Veggies” Discussion Series; Andrew Marshall and Lisa McNeece Discuss

WASHINGTON, DC - After the past year and a half of children learning from home, many kids are preparing to return to in-classroom learning following summer vacation. To prepare suppliers, the United Fresh Start Foundation will be hosting a “Back to School with Fruits and Veggies" Discussion Series from July 26–30. The program will be held virtually and will bring together produce suppliers and school customers to collaborate on innovative programs and opportunities to increase children’s access to fresh produce.
AgricultureTree Hugger

Organic Farming: History, Timeline, and Impact

Organic farming refers to a method of agriculture that uses fertilizers made from animal and plant wastes and other biological materials. Recognizing the environmental harm of traditional farming, which used chemical pesticides and fertilizers, scientists saw that farming conditions could benefit from the use of animal manures, crop rotation, cover crops, and natural pest controls. Today, organic food has grown in popularity, especially among consumers who are concerned with the potential negative effects of pesticides, GMOs, and hormones.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Production of Biochar Soil Amendments from Agricultural/Municipal Wastes and Prosopis Juliflora

Presented by Elango Jeyaraj, Executive Director of ODAM, India, during GIZ’s session, “Biochar and Its Practical Application to Restore Degraded Lands“, at GLF Africa 2021. Author: Elango Jeyaraj. Publisher: ODAM. Language: English. Year: 2021. Keyword(s): agricultural waste, biochar, biomass, groundnut, municipal waste, restoration, seed pods, soil, sugar cane. Ecosystem(s): Drylands...
Retailandnowuknow.com

Karen Nardozza, President and CEO of Moxxy Marketing, Shares Seasonal Marketing Insights

MIAMI, FL - Summer is in full swing here in the States, and after over a year of social distancing, consumers are hankering to explore once more. As we continue to safely reopen, new activities and occasions are there for the taking. To best capture those moments both in and out of the store, Moxxy Marketing’s President and CEO Karen Nardozza participated in the Produce Marketing Association (PMA)’s webinar last month, titled Retail with the Experts: Occasion Marketing and Season Merchandising – Identifying New Opportunities.
Agriculturebizjournals

Denver food giants commit to regenerative agriculture

The country’s biggest flour miller has joined with a U.S. fertilizer and crop services business to turn a quarter-million acres of wheat field to regenerative agriculture practices. Denver-based Ardent Mills, the largest North American miller of wheat for flour, aims to have wheat growers adopt regenerative agriculture practices for 250,000...
AgricultureNature.com

Sustainability, productivity, profitability and soil health with conservation agriculture based sustainable intensification of oilseed brassica production system

Conservation agriculture (CA) practices are getting space world-wide to answer many emerging challenges like; declining factor productivity, deteriorating soil health, water scarcity, climate change, and farm profitability and sustainability. Oilseed brassica (Indian mustard, Brassica juncea L.), a winter oilseed grown under rainfed agro-ecosystem is vulnerable to low yields, high production cost, degrading soil and water quality, and climatic vagaries. The present study was undertaken on CA-based sustainable intensification of Indian mustard for enhancing inputs efficiencies, farm profitability and sustainability. Permanent beds with residue retention (PB + R) improved mustard equivalent yield (11.4%) and system grain yield (10.6%) compared with conventional tillage without residue (CT − R). Maize–mustard rotation (Mz–M) increased system grain yield (142.9%) as well as mustard equivalent yield (60.7%) compared with fallow-mustard (F-M). Mz–M system under PB + R increased sustainable yield index (376.5%), production efficiency (177.2%), economic efficiency (94%) and irrigation water productivity (66%) compared with F-M under CT − R. PB + R increased soil organic carbon (SOC) stock at 0–15 cm (17.7%) and 15–30 cm (29.5%) soil depth compared with CT − R. Addition of green gram in rotation with mustard improved SOC at 0–15 cm (27.4%) and 15–30 cm (20.5%) compared with F-M system. CA-based cluster bean-mustard/GG-M system increased N productivity, whereas, P and K productivity improved with Mz–M system compared with F-M under CT − R. Thus, CA-based Mz–M system should be out-scaled in the traditional rainfed fallow-mustard system to improve the farm production and income on holistic basis to make the country self-sufficient in edible oils.
Rosenberg, TXthekatynews.com

Frito-Lay Plans Expansion Of Snacks Processing Factory In Rosenberg

Frito-Lay, together with Fort Bend County, has publicized their plan to invest 200 million dollars for expansion at its existing site in Rosenberg, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News. Frito-Lay’s planned investment will focus on adding two snack processing lines for tortilla chips and Funyuns by 2023, and create full-time employment opportunities for about 160 people. This addition will also increase the snack manufacturer’s warehouse capacity to boost growth. According to Laura Maxwell of PepsiCo Foods North America, “We have been in Rosenberg for almost forty years. And throughout all those decades, Fort Bend County has offered unlimited support that has enabled us to invest in the right places.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Food Inclusions Market: Demographic Growth Status and Opportunity by 2028 | Industry Will grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028

Food Inclusions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Chocolates, Fruit and Nuts, Flavored Sugar and Caramels, Others), by Form (Solid, and Semi- Solid) by Application (Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Bakery Products, Breakfast Cereals, Chocolate and Confectionery Products, and Others) and Geography. According to our...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Longbow EC herbicide and harvest aid launched by Nufarm

Longbow EC herbicide and harvest aid launched by Nufarm. Nufarm Americas Inc. has announced the launch of Longbow EC, the latest in Nufarm’s portfolio of herbicides and harvest aids, helping growers achieve with cleaner crops at harvest time and providing weed management by controlling more than 60 broadleaf weed species, such as various pigweeds, lambsquarters and waterhemp.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

What role should organics play in sustainable food systems?

When it comes to nourishing ourselves and the future generations that will inhabit our planet, there’s little room to doubt that on a global scale we’re ‘biting the hand that feeds us.’ Eighty percent of global deforestation and 11 percent of anthropogenic carbon emissions come from agriculture, and conventional farming practices are leading causes of water pollution, biodiversity loss and land degradation – among various other environmental impacts.
Industrygcaptain.com

Maersk Encourages a ‘Just-in-Case’ Supply Chain

The world’s largest shipping line Maersk is encouraging a “just-in-case” supply chain model as fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world’s supply chains. The comments were made during The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) annual State of Logistics Report presentation with supply chain executives on...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Don’t believe the hype: Organic produce is not healthier than conventionally-grown fruit and vegetables

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture starting to implement its organic food rules. They allow companies to feature a “USDA Organic” seal on their packaging. This seal of approval has helped the U.S. organic food market expand from less than $8 billion in sales in 2000 to more than $50 billion in 2019. But as the market has grown, so have the falsehoods about organic food.