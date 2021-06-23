Mosquito Spraying now underway in Riverton, begins next week in Lander
The City of Riverton began its annual mosquito fogging this past Monday. The graphic below indicates which part of the city will be fogged and on what days. The City will be spraying for mosquito’s beginning Wednesday evening June 30, 2021. Fremont County Weed & Pest will be spraying mostly on the perimeter of the City limits including our parks until collection and testing warrants a spray pattern in all City areas.wrrnetwork.com