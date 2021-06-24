Movement against critical race theory is deeply necessary

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz issued a stark warning toward the dangers of teaching critical race theory in schools and the military Saturday on "Watters' World." "I think it is waking a lot of people up" Cruz said. "They've been living their lives, raising their kids, and suddenly they're finding out that their local school is teaching them that that America is fundamentally racist, that all white people are racists, that every issue we have in America, it is all about us fighting on racial lines that whites and blacks hate each other and have to hate each other. And that's all a lie. That's all poison and it's being poured into the minds of our kids."