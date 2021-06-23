Cancel
Dole Food Company Introduces Big Ranch Flavor in New Chopped Salad Kits; Lisa Overman Tells All

By Chandler James
andnowuknow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NC - No matter how hard I try to enjoy low-cal salad dressings, ranch will always be my number one choice. I’ve heard the same from consumers far and wide, and so has Dole Food Company, so it seems. The company is expanding its DOLE® Chopped! Salad Kits line with two new ranch-forward SKUs, announcing the addition of its Chopped! Buffalo Ranch Salad Kit and Chopped! Peppercorn Ranch Salad Kit.

