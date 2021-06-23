Dole Food Company Introduces Big Ranch Flavor in New Chopped Salad Kits; Lisa Overman Tells All

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. This potato salad is so good, and it’s served warm, so “potato salad” may be a misnomer, but that’s what we call it. It’s delicious and just as perfect served alongside grilled summer steaks as it is with turkey cooked in the cold winter months. Bring it along on a picnic, as it’s just as tasty at room temperature. Or, just eat it by itself and call it a meal (we won’t tell anyone!).