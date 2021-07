Wow Chow is the First Fresh Pet Food Brand on the Uber Eats Platform and the JustMarket Website in Taiwan. VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has recently launched its proprietary Wow Chow brand ("Wow Chow" or the "Brand") and associated menu of fresh, delivery-only pet food. As JustKitchen's first foray into food beyond humans, Wow Chow items are suitable for both dogs and cats and bring a new range of freshly prepared meals to the market in an innovative way, while using whole proteins, vegetables and other natural ingredients, with no artificial seasonings. Developed by JustKitchen's team of professional chefs, Wow Chow items are currently available to customers through Uber Eats and the Company's JustMarket e-commerce website in Taiwan.