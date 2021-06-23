Cancel
Legendary Shoshoni Coach Harold Bailey has died

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a Facebook post today from Randy Tucker, a former coach at Shoshoni and now a sportswriter for The Ranger:. “This is a post I never wanted to make. One of the greatest men I’ve ever had the privilege to know has gone home. One of my best friends, a mentor to thousands, an outstanding coach, a man who taught me about life as well as about football, and a confidant, the legendary Harold Bailey, passed away last Sunday. I rode with him, I’ve got no complaints.”

