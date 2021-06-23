David Krause Announces New Venture; Frutura Acquires Dayka & Hackett and Agrícola Don Ricardo; Tim Dayka, Richard Briceno, and Rafael Ibarguren Comment

Company: Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH), a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology industries, has partnered with “New to the Street,” which spotlights companies on national television. One of the longest-running U.S. and internationally sponsored TV shows, “New to the Street” has been broadcasting across U.S. television networks over the past decade. According to the announcement, “New to the Street” will produce 12 seven-to-ten-minute NASDAQ interviews that outline previous publicly disclosed company milestones; the segments will also focus on future projects for Golden Triangle Ventures. Golden Triangle plans to broadcast these interviews to hundreds of millions of households around the world. The first Interview is slated for release in July 2021. “I am excited to be a guest on the New to the Street program,” said Golden Triangle Ventures CEO Steffan Dalsgaard in the press release. “I have been following their business for years and I have witnessed their track record discovering many emerging growth stocks. I intend to educate viewers about the vision I have for Golden Triangles Ventures, our business, our brands, and our plans to grow the company into a market leader. We think the next 12 months will be loaded with exciting business developments and it’s great to know that ‘New to the Street’ will be maximizing our audience for each and every story.”