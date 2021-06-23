Cancel
David Krause Announces New Venture; Frutura Acquires Dayka & Hackett and Agrícola Don Ricardo; Tim Dayka, Richard Briceno, and Rafael Ibarguren Comment

Cover picture for the articleREEDLEY, CA - Two heads are better than one, and when those two heads are well-established industry companies joining together to form a new venture, it is sure to be a success. This is the case as Dayka & Hackett LLC (D & H) and Agrícola Don Ricardo (ADR) have signed agreements to sell majority ownership to the newly formed produce company Frutura, of which industry veteran David Krause will man the helm as CEO.

