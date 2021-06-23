Cancel
Fire TV Stick 4K was the most popular Prime Day purchase while Echos may have flopped

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs has become customary after the big sale, Amazon released some figures about Prime Day purchases. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K claimed the title as the most popular item purchased during Prime Day. During the last Prime Day in October of 2020, that title went to the Amazon Echo Dot. As for Echo devices, it seems like their sales figures may have dropped quite a bit compared to previous Prime Days. Amazon also said that more Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV televisions we purchased this Prime Day than the last one, which was already more than the one before that.

www.aftvnews.com
