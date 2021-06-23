Fire TV Stick 4K was the most popular Prime Day purchase while Echos may have flopped

Amazon’s sales on Fire TV devices for Prime Day are in full swing a bit early, including the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99. At half off the regular price of $49.99, this price matches the lowest that the 4K Firestick has ever been on a standard sale. Even if you don’t have a 4K TV or watch much 4K content, the Fire TV Stick 4K is worth the ectra few dollars over the cheaper Sticks due to the extra 512MB of RAM that it has which will make the device feel snappier. Also on sale is the Fire TV Cube for $79.99, the Fire TV Stick 3rd-gen for $22.99, and the Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99, and the Fire TV Recast DVR for $129.99, which are all also the lowest they’ve ever been. Included with the purchase of the Fire TV Cube or any Fire TV Stick is 3 Free months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Click here to view all the best Prime Day deals.