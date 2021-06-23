Amazon drops the word “Edition” from its Fire TV television branding

Amazon appears to have dropped the word “Edition” from a lot of the branding for 3rd-party products running the Fire TV operating system. TVs that were once labeled as “Fire TV Edition” televisions are now simply labeled as “Fire TV” televisions. There are plenty of places that still use the word “Edition,” but it has gone missing from a lot of key areas and is entirely absent in Amazon’s announcement of the latest Fire TV televisions from Toshiba. While this is a small change in the grand scheme of things, it does pull Fire TV devices that are not made by Amazon closer into being equal citizens with Amazon’s own standalone Fire TV devices. Just do your best not to call them “Fire TV TVs.”