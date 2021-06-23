Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon drops the word “Edition” from its Fire TV television branding

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon appears to have dropped the word “Edition” from a lot of the branding for 3rd-party products running the Fire TV operating system. TVs that were once labeled as “Fire TV Edition” televisions are now simply labeled as “Fire TV” televisions. There are plenty of places that still use the word “Edition,” but it has gone missing from a lot of key areas and is entirely absent in Amazon’s announcement of the latest Fire TV televisions from Toshiba. While this is a small change in the grand scheme of things, it does pull Fire TV devices that are not made by Amazon closer into being equal citizens with Amazon’s own standalone Fire TV devices. Just do your best not to call them “Fire TV TVs.”

www.aftvnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv#Televisions#Toshiba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingwhathifi.com

Best 4th of July TV sales 2021: 4K, smart and OLED TV deals

With Independence Day 2021 almost here, the likes of Amazon and Walmart are competing to offer the best 4th of July TV deals. So if you're in the market for a new TV, now's a good time to bag serious savings on everything from cheap TVs to premium 4K OLED sets.
ElectronicsTechHive

Samsung Q60A 4K UHD TV review: Top-notch color and brightness for the money, but so-so black levels

There’s nothing like working on a few entry-level TV reviews to renew my admiration for Samsung’s QLED image quality. Even the first-rung Q60A QLED reviewed here is a breath of fresh air by comparison. Being edge-lit, the Q60A doesn’t deliver the same contrast or black levels as the company’s pricier array-lit and mini-LED QLEDs, but it’s still a large step up in terms of color and bright detail.
Electronicskentlive.news

Currys launches major sale on TVs, laptops and Fitbits

Currys has launched a major sale on TVs, laptops and Fitbits. The electronics retailer has discounted over 100 items in a new ‘Pay Day sale’ and some of the discounts are bigger than Amazon’s Prime Day sale that ended last week. The sale has proved to be so popular the...
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Review: Forget the Chromecast, Walmart's Onn Android TV is cheaper and just as good

While smartphones regularly threaten to get more expensive every year, somehow the market for set-top boxes and HDMI dongles is dropping to seemingly impossible lows. When we were introduced to the Chromecast with Google TV last year, with 4K HDR support and the full capabilities of Android TV, it felt like a $50 gadget would be the best we could ask for. As it turns out, a new contender with similar specs and an even lower price has come from an unlikely source: Walmart... And it's pretty damn good.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale Is Full of Great TVs at Low Prices

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. These days, with huge sales happening on major holidays — including July Fourth — you can practically bet on getting a deal on the TV you've been eyeing. This year, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of the most popular smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony and more. Whether you're looking for something basic and affordable for a spare bedroom or want to splurge on an 85-inch set for a cinematic experience in the living room, read on for our top recommendations on the best TVs on sale right now to buy before they're out of stock.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Apple TV+ Roku remote button cracks the walled garden

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While populating its TV+ streaming service with movies and hit TV series like the upcoming Foundation, Apple has apparently started to consider it a viable contender to the Netflix, Disney+, or Hulus of this world.
ElectronicsAFTVnews

Get a free Echo Dot with the purchase of a Fire TV Smart TV

Amazon is running a new promotion where buyers of any Toshiba or Insignia Fire TV Smart TV can get a 3rd-gen Echo Dot for free. This isn’t a particularly lucrative deal, considering how cheap Echo Dots get, but if you happen to be buying one of these TVs within the next month, you might as well get yourself a free Echo Dot with it. To get this deal, just add any Toshiba or Insignia Fire TV Smart TV to your cart, then add any 3rd-gen Echo Dot to your cart, and finally use promo code FTVEDOT21 during checkout. This deal is good through July 22, 2021.
ElectronicsAFTVnews

Your next Streaming Device might come with a Solar-powered Remote

Remote manufacturer Remote Solution has announced the development of a solar-powered remote for Android TV streaming devices, as spotted by FierceVideo. The remote seen above is just a reference design using Google’s G10 remote specifications and isn’t available for purchase just yet. On the underside of the remote is a small solar panel that gathers energy from sunlight and light bulbs to, presumably, charge lithium-ion batteries. As long as there is enough light in the room, and you remember to place the remote face down occasionally, you shouldn’t have to ever change or charge the batteries in this type of remote again.
Industryknowtechie.com

Amazon is apparently firing its delivery drivers based on an algorithm

One thing that has helped Amazon and Jeff Bezos grow at tremendous rates is the use of algorithms. From its ecommerce presence to delivery drivers, Amazon uses algorithms to automate many of its processes. While this means that it can accomplish many tasks quicker than humans, it also means that...
Electronicshowtogeek.com

How to Turn Off the Amazon Fire TV

There’s no option to turn the Amazon Fire TV off except for unplugging it from the power source. You can put the Fire TV in sleep mode instead, and we’ll show you how to do just this. Why the Amazon Fire TV Won’t Turn Off. Amazon has made the Fire...
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Peacock is now (finally) available for Amazon Fire TV devices

When you launch a video streaming service, you would want to be available for all streaming devices, especially the ones that are the most popular in the market. It’s been a year since NBCUniversal launched its Peacock streaming app but it was not available for Amazon Fire TV devices, until now. Finally, those who own Fire TV set-tops and Fire tablets will be able to install and watch TV shows and movies from the Peacock app if they want to subscribe to it.
TechnologyWorld Soccer Talk

Peacock TV now available on Amazon Fire

Comcast/NBCUniversal has announced that Peacock is now available on Amazon Fire and Fire tablets. The streaming service is quickly broadening their accessibility, as a partnership with Samsung smart TVs was also announced earlier in June. “We aim to make Peacock as widely available as possible, so we’re excited to bring...