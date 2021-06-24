KATHRYN LOPEZ: Ruling shows humanity can trump politics

The Supreme Court just ruled against the city of Philadelphia, which was trying to prevent Catholic Social Services from helping children in foster care get placed in homes, due to CSS’s views on homosexual marriage. Had the Supreme Court ruled differently, the case would have been heralded as a Pride Month win. But the Supreme Court went a different way. And this should give us hope that everything doesn’t have to be about sex and politics. Sometimes it can be about our common humanity and the needs of the most vulnerable.