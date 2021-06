Real Salt Lake, with the help of late stoppage time heroics from Erik Holt and Damir Kreilach, earned all three points in an exciting 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. RSL came out swinging, creating some decent chances early in the game as Andrew Brody started a couple fantastic team build-ups that led to solid shots from the likes of Rubio Rubin. They logged four total shots — three on frame — within the first 25 minutes of the game, keeping the Whitecaps on their back foot.