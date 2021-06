Meme stocks have taken over the market this year. Names like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings have caught fire as millions of retail investors on Reddit and other social media platforms have plowed into the stocks seeking to execute a short squeeze and pump up the shares with memes and trending hashtags. Those two stocks have been the biggest winners, but plenty of others have gotten boosts from the Reddit crowd, including BlackBerry, Bed Bath and Beyond, Express, Koss, and Clover Health.