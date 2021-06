About four years ago, a friend of mine in Canfield, Ohio called me and said she had found four newborn baby kittens near the office building she worked in. She told me she didn't know what to do with them. Well, I didn't know what to do with them either. My whole family is allergic to cats and we had never had them in our home growing up. But, I have always been really involved with animals and I knew this friend because she and I worked at a boarding kennel together when we were younger. So I agreed to come and see them.