Do Just One Thing

An outdoor leak can be very hard to detect, since drips will often simply go into the ground and not leave any trace there's a problem. To see if your outdoor faucet is leaking, wrap a balloon around the opening of the faucet and hold it in place with a tight rubber band or zip tie, then come back a few days later. If there is any water inside it, you've got a leak and will need to call a local plumber to fix it or learn how to do it yourself by visiting a home improvement site like Lowes.com.