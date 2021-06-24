Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Do Just One Thing

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

An outdoor leak can be very hard to detect, since drips will often simply go into the ground and not leave any trace there's a problem. To see if your outdoor faucet is leaking, wrap a balloon around the opening of the faucet and hold it in place with a tight rubber band or zip tie, then come back a few days later. If there is any water inside it, you've got a leak and will need to call a local plumber to fix it or learn how to do it yourself by visiting a home improvement site like Lowes.com.

www.arcamax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Do It Yourself#Home Improvement#Lowes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
CarsPosted by
B93

The One Thing I Will Not Be Doing Alone

There are a couple of things I have never done alone. I have never gone to the movies by myself, I have never eaten a meal by myself at a restaurant. Not that I wouldn't, or that there is anything wrong with it, just that I never have. However, yesterday when I was out and about running errands with a friend, we stopped to get their car washed.