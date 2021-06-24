Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China to use more natural gas in energy mix to 2035 - CNPC

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwnpO_0adi66Oo00
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s Dalian Petrochemical Corp refinery is seen near the downtown of Dalian in Liaoning province, China July 17, 2018. Picture taken July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/Files

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) expects China to cut its coal use to 44% of energy consumption by 2030 and 8% by 2060 as the country aims to use more natural gas to achieve its climate change goals.

China, the world's biggest coal consumer, is expected to increase the use of natural gas in its primary energy mix to 12% in 2030 from 8.7% in 2020, said Zhu Xingshan, senior director, Planning Department CNPC at a conference on Thursday.

He added that the share of natural gas in energy consumption is expected to increase "significantly" from 2030 to 2035.

China, the world's largest energy consumer and biggest emitter of climate warming greenhouse gases, has vowed to bring its total carbon emissions to a peak before 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2060.

Natural gas is expected to be a key bridge fuel over the next two decades, CNPC has said.

The energy giant expects coal to make up 44%, petroleum at 18%, natural gas at 12% and non-fossil fuel to make up 26% of the total energy mix in 2030.

The estimates for 2060 were coal at 8%, petroleum at 6%, natural gas at 11% and non-fossil fuel at 75% of the total energy mix.

China lowered the share of coal use in its primary energy mix to 56.8% in 2020, from around 68% at the beginning of the previous decade and expects this share to fall to below 56% in 2021. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Energy Mix#Energy Consumption#Climate Change#Planning Department Cnpc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

NatGas Supplies Fall Short Creating “Desperate Scenario” for World

According to Bloomberg, the world’s importers of natural gas are waking up to a stark realization: “there isn’t enough supply to go around.” Our long, cold winter (so much for “global warming”) coupled with a warm and toasty summer has (a) depleted natural gas supplies, and (b) will keep those supplies low going into next winter. Despite all the blabbering from Europe and Asia about switching to so-called renewable energy sources, the stark fact is that natural gas supplies more heat and electricity to the world than any other single source. Period. Sooner or later the left must deal with reality and pull their collective heads out of their… fantasies.
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

LNG Tail Wags the Upstream NatGas Production Dog

Cheniere Energy Inc., the biggest LNG exporter in the U.S., is using its bigness to lean on natural gas drillers (in the upstream) and pipeline companies (in the midstream) to “clean up the natural gas supply chain.” How? To force drillers and pipelines to get their operations to so-called net zero carbon emissions sooner rather than later. Given the fact Cheniere buys up 7-8% of ALL natural gas supplies in the country on any given day, they can and are throwing their weight around to force others to do what they want. The LNG tail is wagging the natural gas dog.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Gazprom collaborating on hydrogen energy technologies with Russian scientists

Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee - Head of Department at Gazprom, Corresponding Member of the. The meeting discussed the completed and planned joint studies conducted by Gazprom and the RAS in the field of hydrogen energy. The studies aim to solve scientific challenges in the area of hydrogen production in the most environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient way, i.e. by producing hydrogen from natural gas, as well as challenges pertaining to hydrogen transportation. The outcomes of the joint studies will also be factored into Gazprom's sustainable development scenarios up to 2050.
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Renewables accounted for more than a quarter of all U.S. electrical generation in April

According to the latest issue of the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Electric Power Monthly report, which contains data through April 30, 2021, electrical generation by renewable energy sources, which includes biomass, geothermal, and hydropower, in addition to solar, and wind, accounted for 25.7% of total U.S. electricity production In April, a new record.
Energy Industryakipress.com

Uzbekistan to modernize electricity sector World Bank support

AKIPRESS.COM - The Electricity Sector Transformation And Resilient Transmission Project has been approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors. The project will improve the performance of the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) to ensure reliable energy supplies to millions of households and businesses across the country. The...
Energy IndustryPhysics World

Solar device generates electricity and desalinates water with no waste brine

A device that can generate electricity while desalinating seawater has been developed by researchers in Saudi Arabia and China, who claim that their new system is highly efficient at performing both tasks. The device uses waste heat from the solar cell for desalination, thereby cooling the solar cell. It also produces no concentrated brine as waste, cutting its potential environmental impact.
Industryarctictoday.com

A planned Norwegian green ammonia plant aims to help decarbonize Arctic shipping

Aker Clean Hydrogen and Varanger Kraft, joint venture partners in a planned green ammonia and hydrogen production project in northern Norway, said they will consider doubling the plant’s production capacities, according to The Maritime Executive. The news comes as the International Maritime Organization earlier this month adopted a ban on...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Struggle as Crude Oil Falls

Energy stocks declined sharply this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF retreating 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.8% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.4%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was...
Businesschemengonline.com

Primetals Technologies commissions hydrogen-based ore-reduction pilot plant

Primetals Technologies Ltd. (London, U.K.) has announced that its the Hydrogen-based fine-ore reduction (HYFOR) pilot plant developed was commissioned at the voestalpine site in Donawitz, Austria. First tests were successful. Testing with various iron ore concentrates will continue to collect a sound data basis. Use of 100% Hydrogen as reduction agent reduces the CO2 footprint close to zero. The HYFOR pilot plant employs the world´s first direct reduction process for iron ore fines concentrates from ore beneficiation, not requiring any agglomeration like sintering or pelletizing. This reduces CAPEX and OPEX costs. HYFOR represents the only process worldwide capable of processing iron ore concentrate fines with 100% particle sizes smaller than 0.15 mm, and a wide variety of ores, e.g. hematite and magnetite, supplied by different customers of Primetals Technologies worldwide. The direct reduction plant will come in a modular design, allowing for a tailor-made scaling for customers for all sizes of steel plants.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook

MELBOURNE, June 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant Delta sparked new mobility restrictions around the world. Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.4% to $74.42 a barrel by...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks fall as energy shares retreat

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -1% June 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as energy firms slumped after a decline in oil prices, with investors treading cautiously ahead of a U.S. jobs report. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.9%...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Saudi Aramco official cautious on global hydrogen demand outlook

Regulatory and pricing environment for hydrogen not expected before 2030. The global outlook for hydrogen demand through to 2030 remains uncertain despite hopes of a "world scale" market, Ahmed al-Khowaiter, Saudi Aramco's chief technology officer said June 27. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Energy Industrygeorgiahealthnews.com

Commentary: Natural gas can harm health

Natural gas is a popular fuel in our state. Besides heating many buildings, it’s used in home appliances, such as stoves. But a Georgia physician writes in a new GHN Commentary that it can harm human health. Fossil fuels, including natural gas, are accelerating climate change, says Dr. Linda Walden,...