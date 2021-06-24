Homeowner notices mistakes in brand-new home

The saying goes, "Never judge a book by its cover." But if you're trying to sell your home — or you're trying to find a new home — curb appeal is everything. After all, it's the first impression that your home projects to potential buyers, and you want it to be amazing. It's important for your home to look inviting, from the house color, to the front door, to the yard. It's not just the lawn, but the look of your property and how it complements your home matters. As a matter of fact, Bob Vila stated that a good landscape design can increase the value of your home by 20%. So keep that figure in mind as you evaluate your property and any projects you may want to plan to do yourself or to have done in the future. Even if the interior of your home is chock-full of desirable amenities, some buyers might not even give the inside a glance if the outside looks bad. Once again, the view of your home truly is your book's cover and needs to reflect a spectacular story.