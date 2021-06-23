Peacock officially arrives on Fire TVs and Fire Tablets on June 24
While there were hints yesterday, NBCUniversal and Amazon have now officially announced that the Peacock app will be released for Fire TV and Fire tablet devices tomorrow, June 24. The app will be available on all Fire TV models with free ad-supported access to thousands of movies and TV shows. To unlock more content you can subscribe to peacocks premium plan for $4.99 per month, which still has ads, or jump up to the $9.99 per month plan if you don’t wnat any ads.www.aftvnews.com