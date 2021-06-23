Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Peacock officially arrives on Fire TVs and Fire Tablets on June 24

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 8 days ago

While there were hints yesterday, NBCUniversal and Amazon have now officially announced that the Peacock app will be released for Fire TV and Fire tablet devices tomorrow, June 24. The app will be available on all Fire TV models with free ad-supported access to thousands of movies and TV shows. To unlock more content you can subscribe to peacocks premium plan for $4.99 per month, which still has ads, or jump up to the $9.99 per month plan if you don’t wnat any ads.

www.aftvnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv#Peacocks#Fire Tablet#Peacock Premium For Free#Starz Comcast#Starz#The Amazon App Store#Hbo#Hoa Comcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPeople

Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Apart from Black Friday, Amazon's yearly Prime Day shopping extravaganza is probably your best shot at getting 4K (and even 8K QLED) smart TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best sales in the category involve Amazon's signature Fire TVs, which even included a 24-inch option for just $99.99 in this year's massive list of discounts.
ElectronicsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Best Prime Day Deals on TVs, Tablets, and More Must-Have Tech

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Second only to Black Friday, Amazon’s Prime Day is the biggest shopping event of the year in terms of sales and can’t-miss deals. One area it particularly shines in is tech. With tons of deals on everything from TVs and laptops to headphones and, of course, Amazon-exclusive devices, there’s a reason shoppers and techies alike look forward to it each year. Long story short: If you were looking to upgrade your home’s electronics, now’s the time to do it. However, with thousands of deals across the site, it can be hard deciphering the good from the bad — so that’s why we did it for you. Below, check out some of the best Prime Day tech deals you won’t want to pass up. And remember that in order to score these deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member (you can sign-up for a free six-month trial here.) Now, let’s get shopping!
BusinessWTHR

Consumer Catch-up: Peacock added to Amazon's Fire Stick

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's tonight's Consumer Catch-up: Peacock coming to Fire Stick. If you have a Fire Stick and can't watch Peacock, there's light at the end of the tunnel. Peacock is finally set to land on Amazon's Fire TV on Thursday. The NBC Universal streaming platform launched almost a year...
TechnologyWorld Soccer Talk

Peacock TV now available on Amazon Fire

Comcast/NBCUniversal has announced that Peacock is now available on Amazon Fire and Fire tablets. The streaming service is quickly broadening their accessibility, as a partnership with Samsung smart TVs was also announced earlier in June. “We aim to make Peacock as widely available as possible, so we’re excited to bring...
ElectronicsCNET

Prime Day Fire tablet deals: Get record low prices on Fire HD 10 and HD 8

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day fails to offer up solid deals on tablets. Here, we're keeping track of the best Prime Day deals on Kindle Fire tablets and iPads, so you'll know which models are worth your consideration and when is the best time to strike.
Businessdarkhorizons.com

Peacock To Be Put On Fire Tomorrow

After a long detente, NBCUniversal and Amazon have announced that the Peacock streaming service will launch on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets in the U.S. starting tomorrow. The app will bring thousands of hours of on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming, to Fire TV and Fire tablet customers nationwide – an audience reach of around 50 million U.S. households. The app will be compatible with the entire Fire TV product line-up and will work with Alexa Voice Remote.
ElectronicsSFGate

FIRE (tablet) SALE! Refurbished Kindles & tablets starting at $18

$17.99? For a Kindle? In this economy? Believe it, baby! Despite the cringey website name, Woot’s really made a name for itself as the place to find refurbished electronics and… also shirts I guess for a fair price. Practically guaranteed to reignite your love of reading… or, at least, your...
ShoppingAndroid Central

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids vs. Fire HD 8 Kids tablet: Which should you buy?

For most kids and parents, the Fire HD 8 Kids will be in the sweet spot of performance and price. The screen resolution is sharp enough for young kids to learn to read and media consumption. With the included one year of Amazon Kids+, your child will get plenty of quality use from this tablet.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

NBCUniversal’s Peacock Is Finally Coming to Amazon Fire TV

Almost a year after NBCUniversal launched Peacock nationwide, the streaming service is finally coming to Amazon’s Fire TV set-tops and Fire tablets. Under an agreement between NBCU and Amazon, Peacock will launch on the Amazon devices in the U.S. starting Thursday, June 24. In addition, the two companies reached a distribution agreement for NBCU’s 15 network apps for Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices including NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports and Telemundo.
Cell PhonesCNET

Peacock, Amazon reach deal to add streaming app to Fire TV devices

Peacock -- the partly free, partly paid streaming service from Comcast's NBCUniversal -- is finally coming to Amazon's Fire TV devices Thursday, more than a year after the app launched and one month before Peacock kicks off streaming the Olympics in the US. Amazon teased the news earlier on Twitter...