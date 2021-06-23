Legislature shifts burden for health programs to counties

Eight eastern Idaho counties, including Custer and Lemhi, are poised to give Eastern Idaho Public Health almost 34 percent more in funding than they would have in past years. The increase is the result of a bill Idaho legislators passed this year that removes long-standing state funds for local public health agencies as part of a complex budgetary maneuver. Under the bill, HB 316, anyone who is eligible for any form of Medicaid or to purchase private health insurance and who doesn’t enroll or buy that insurance would be ineligible for assistance through county indigent or state catastrophic health care programs. The bill assumes counties would save so much money they can cover the state’s funding for local public health efforts.