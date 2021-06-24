Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Simple Creatures Saved Mark Hoppus’ Life

By Words: Matt Allen
Kerrang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Mark Hoppus returned home from tour in 2018, darkness trailed behind him. The blink-182 founder, frontman and pop-punk trailblazer had been on the road for the best part of two years in support of his three-piece’s 2016 album, California. According to Mark, the tour was ​“an amazing success, more than we had hoped for.” But a heavy mood seemed to weigh on his shoulders afterwards. Today, he has no way of locating its trigger. ​“I fell into this depression,” he says. ​“I got to a really dark place where even my wife was pulling me aside and saying, ​‘Are you okay? What’s going on?’ I couldn’t find my way out of it.

www.kerrang.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Alex Gaskarth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Simple Creatures#Tattoos#Trailblazer#The Will Ferrell#Drug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfox7austin.com

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he has cancer

LOS ANGELES - Blink-182's Mark Hoppus revealed on social media he is battling cancer. The iconic band's bassist and singer said on social media that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for about three months. "It sucks and I'm scared," he said, in-part, on social media. "At the same time I'm...
CancerAOL Corp

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus says he’s undergoing chemotherapy

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus took to social media Wednesday to reveal that he is undergoing chemotherapy saying, “It sucks and I’m scared,” while adding that he feels hopeful and expects to be back on tour when he’s cancer-free. Earlier in the morning, Hoppus had alarmed fans with a photo he...
Cancertribuneledgernews.com

Mark Hoppus is battling cancer: 'It sucks and I'm scared'

Mark Hoppus is battling cancer. The Blink-182 rocker has revealed he’s been quietly battling cancer for the past three months, and has admitted he’s “scared” of what his diagnosis could mean. Mark announced the news on social media, but did not specify what type of cancer he has been diagnosed...
CancerPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus announces cancer diagnosis

ABC News — Mark Hoppus, Blink-182’s bassist and vocalist, revealed Wednesday that he has been privately battling cancer and receiving chemotherapy. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Hoppus shared on Twitter. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
Cancerdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Mark Hoppus (Blink-182) diagnosed with cancer

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has shared on social media that he has been diagnosed with and is undergoing treatment for cancer. Hoppus made fans aware of his diagnoses publicly via a statement on Twitter which you can read in full below. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy...
CancerNo Treble

Mark Hoppus Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has announced that he’s battling cancer, stating that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months. He shared the news via Twitter. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Mark Hoppus Opens Up About Cancer Diagnoses (VIDEO)

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has opened up about the recent news of his cancer diagnoses. It was discovered that the bassist and founder of Blink-182 had cancer when he posted Instagram stories with the caption: ‘Yes hello. One cancer treatment please.’. This was a shock to many fans of the...
Musicthefocus.news

How many kids does Mark Hoppus have? Meet his family and wife Skye

It has just been announced that Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer. He shared this information with his fans in a Twitter post yesterday. Many people are sending their love to his wife and kids during this difficult time. We let you know about the Blink-182 frontman’s family.
MusicGossip Cop

Mark Hoppus Net Worth: Inside The Blink-182 Singer’s Fortune

This week, Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus revealed he is currently in treatment for cancer. The announcement got off to a rocky start, with Hoppus posting—and then deleting—an Instagram story that showed him seated inside a medical facility. “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” he wrote in the caption.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Travis Barker Looks Somber At Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian Amid Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus' Cancer Diagnosis

Travis Barker looked stone-faced at dinner with Kourtney Kardashian after his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus revealed he is battling cancer. The band's 45-year-old drummer was spotted holding hands with his famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians girlfriend on Tuesday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. Article continues below advertisement. Despite...
Batavia, NYMetalSucks

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Cancels Second Show of 2021

Presumably looking to avoid a repeat of his so-disastrous-it-went-viral performance in Iowa last month, Mötley Crüe singer (“singer”) Vince Neil has cancelled a show set to take place at the Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel in Batavia, NY this Friday, June 18. It would have been his second concert of 2021.
MusicantiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne said that he considers late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister to be the "All-Time Rock God", during an interview with BBC's Johnnie Walker. The former Black Sabbath frontman recalled collaborating with Lemmy on one of his biggest solo hits. Ozzy shared, "My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a guy - he shot from the hip every time. 'That sucks,' or, 'I like that.'
Musicplanetsixstring.com

DAVID COVERDALE: 'I've Always Challenged Myself As A Singer'

During an appearance on acclaimed guitarist Joe Bonamassa‘s hit interview series “Live From Nerdville”, WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale spoke about his evolution as a vocalist. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I’ve always challenged myself as a singer. And, of course, those [early] songs become more challenging as you get older. Just like you — you don’t wanna go over the same thing. You wanna fire up the Formula One and see where you go. Audience and band are an immense part of that that helps inspire and motivate you to express at your best and go to places that maybe you didn’t go to before. Mine was trying to emulate, as a relatively young guy, before it was bastardized with cigarettes and alcohol, I had this pure British choir boy voice. And I was closer, when I sang with sheet music of a Spencer Davis record, to Steve Winwood — believe it or not — than my other heroes, which started with Joe Cocker, who was the first white singer in the U.K. as singing and sounding like an African-American guy. My God, it was like Ray Charles in a Sheffield persona. But to me, they were just miraculous, and still are. But I didn’t know any of the technical stuff. Like, Howlin’ Wolf‘s mic could not handle the power — the sheer power. He was a big man, so there’d be a distortion as well as all gritty. But there’d be that extra distortion that the mic added to the recording. And I would try to recreate that. And the only way I could do it was literally using my whole body, the whole diaphragm. It’s a huge physical effort to pull up this big bastard of a voice that I’ve been blessed with.”