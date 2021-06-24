Letter to the editor: Selective morality is a black mark against the US Catholic Bishops
We have a different perspective than that expressed by Joanne Seale regarding the US Catholic Bishops recent pronouncement. Perhaps ours is a disagreement as to the meaning and power of the Eucharist and the priesthood. The priests are mere bearers to the church, hopefully loving servants of Christ who came for the healing of the world. At their best, the priests are healers. The Eucharist is sacred in itself.